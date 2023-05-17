BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Disadvantage 🇳🇮 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
20 views • 05/17/2023

I’m not going to suggest something silly like that your physical imperfection actually gives you an advantage. It doesn’t. Well-meaning friends, family, or self-help gurus may try to convince you that it’s somehow a blessing to have this physical imperfection, but it’s really not.There is a subtle yet powerful advantage in your physical imperfection. I’m not going to tell you right now what it is or how it works. Very few people have uncovered and unlocked this subtle advantage, I’ve met almost none personally. I have though, figured it out myself…


Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/340-a-disadvantage

From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample

Keywords
mindsetaudio bookpersonal growthstorytimebirth defecthow to be cross eyeddisadvantagethriving despitephysical imperfectionyour identitypractitioners vs theoristsa disabilitydisability officebenefits system
