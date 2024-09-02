SCAMMER GETS INSTANT KARMA AFTER TRYING TO SCAM ♔ SCAMMER REVOLTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IF YOU ARE THE VICTIM OF ONE OF THESE BENCHODES, DO NOT ACCESS YOUR PAYPAL ACCOUNT ON THAT DEVICE DURING THE INTERACTION!!! 🥸 PSA from VfB
Internet rule #68 🤓 you're welcome
The interwebs are abuzz from the Handsome Truth Vs Stew Peters interaction; et tu, Stew? HT's 'broke'?
Bank accounts make the man?
VfB did this with less than zero, baby; were it not for algorhythmic shadow banning, HT would most likely have an actual studio and staff to run his shoah - your admittance to bending over for a check tells the whole tale...and that was an actual ad hominem attack
https://odysee.com/@All-I'm-Sayin':9/Clips6:2
Oh...be prepared for...#THECHICKENING 🐓🤣
Instant karma for a scammer? YES! Today I turn a scammers scam back onto himself as I take everything he has!
Join the stream!
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SRevolts
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/scammerrevolts
? Support me! ?
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scammerrevolts
? Where you can find me! ?
Discord: https://discord.gg/f8Rhf2nNEg
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/scammerrevolts
Website: https://www.Scammerrevolts.com
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/scammerrevolts
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SRevolts/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScammerRevolts:b0
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realscammerrevolts
TSU: https://techscammersunited.com/u/scammerrevolts
? Tags ?
#ScammerRevolts #SR #srarmy
? Chapters ?
00:00 Intro
00:19 Context
00:55 Accessing The Scammers PC
05:39 Failure
07:45 What he scammed
09:13 Calling Him Out
14:59 Outtro
16:18 CHICKEN!
? Background footage ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb-j3svRQLI