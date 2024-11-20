A new colony in Dura, south of Hebron

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation began expanding a colony on Palestinian lands in the village of Dura, south of Hebron. Expanding the colony means confiscating thousands of dunams and cutting off roads to the western villages
Interview: An'ad Abu Hawash: Human Rights Activist
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 18/11/2024
