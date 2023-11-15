"No Ceasefire!": Largest Pro-Israel Rally In World Held In D.C.

Tuesday saw a huge pro-Israel rally take over Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., which organizers say was in support of ongoing Israeli military efforts to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and towards denouncing antisemitism in the US and globally.

Some reports estimate the crowd was nearly 300,000 people, as it filled the National Mall and stretched for several blocks. Jewish organizations had been active in bussing activist groups from cities across the east coast.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the crowd via live video feed. He said people from all over the US and world were in D.C. "to march for the babies, the boys and girls, women and men viciously held hostage by Hamas; to march for the right of every Jew to live proudly and safely in America, in Israel and all around the world."

The march is being widely reported as the largest pro-Israel demonstration to occur anywhere since the killing of some 1,200-1,400 Jews in Hamas' Oct.7 attacks:

Addressing the pro-Israel rally on Washington’s National Mall, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations CEO William Daroff says over 290,000 people are in attendance, making it the largest pro-Israel gathering in history.

He adds that more than 250,000 people have also been watching online and on C-SPAN.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke in person, receiving loud cheers when he denounced any talk of ceasefire. He actually called the very idea of ceasefire at this point "outrageous." He emphasized, "Israel will cease their counter-offensive when Hamas ceases to be a threat to the Jewish state." The crowd then broke out into chants of "no ceasefire!"

Some critics said the march had the atmosphere of a "pro-war rally"...

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also addressed the rally, saying "When Hamas says from the river to the sea, they mean all the present-day Israel should be a Jewish-free land." He said: "We stand with you, and we will not rest until you get all the assistance you need."

Many Evangelical pastors and leaders were also present. The Evangelical movement, and particularly those who have 'end times' Biblical prophecy as a primary doctrinal focus, represent a significant base of Israel's unwavering support in America. Arguably the most controversial pastor to address Tuesday's rally was Christians United For Israel’s Pastor John Hagee, who is based out of San Antonio.

