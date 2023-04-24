GLOBAL Central Bank Digital Currency Coming Soon?

The International Monetary Fund and the Bank for International Settlements are working at the global level to radically reshape the monetary and economic system of the world, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. First, Alex breaks down the announcement by the Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) announcement at the IMF's Spring meetings, noting that its significance should not be understated or overstated. Next, he talks about the escalating global war on cash that will pave the way for ushering this new system in—a system that will totally destroy what privacy is left while giving the Deep State "absolute control" over everything. Finally, there are concrete actions that states can take right now to protect their citizens from the Deep State's insidious agenda.





