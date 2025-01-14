❗️⚡️ "Russia is ready to discuss security guarantees for the country that is now called Ukraine, or that part of it that has not yet self-determined, unlike Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya" - Lavrov.

Adding: Lavrov on the conditions of negotiations with Trump: "When President Trump, having become president, finally formulates his position on Ukrainian affairs, of course we will study it.

Everything that is being said now is being said in preparation for the inauguration, in preparation for serious matters, as Donald Trump himself said, in preparation for “moving into office.” He understands that first he needs to move into the Oval Office but everything that has been discussed over the past year has several aspects: first of all, the very fact that people have started to mention the realities on the ground more often, it probably deserves to be welcomed.

Mr. Waltz, who, as I understand, will be the national security adviser, and President Trump himself in his long interview mentioned the root causes of the conflict in the part that concerns the Kiev regime’s dragging into NATO despite the agreements that were reached.

Adding: We are not leaving the Middle East - Lavrov. The Russian embassy remains in Damascus, and there are daily contacts with the new authorities, Lavrov added.

Western countries that block Russian media do not want their populations to know the truth — Lavrov