Counterfeit Kingdom

Books by Philip Mauro:





Things Which Must Soon Come To Pass: tinyurl.com/2scnecps





The Seventy Weeks and the Great Tribulation: tinyurl.com/yv8urpn6





What is the Millennium of Revelation 20?: tinyurl.com/3mrrsrmf





===





The Book of Eli: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1037705/





"Snake" - The 77s: https://music.apple.com/us/album/drowning-...





"All in God's Hands" - Sweet Comfort Band: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-waiti...





"Aquarius" - 5th Dimension

Note: Someone brought to my attention the need for caution about listening for the "still, small voice of God" in light of a popular false teaching. So, I want to clarify; My intent was to say that fear and confusion do not come from God, rather in Him is peace that transcends understanding (Phil 4:7). God softly speaks to us through His Word as we prayerfully study it, or by bringing it to mind when we're in need of guidance.