BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Counterfeit Kingdom
Christian Observer
Christian Observer
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 2 months ago

Books by Philip Mauro:


Things Which Must Soon Come To Pass: tinyurl.com/2scnecps


The Seventy Weeks and the Great Tribulation: tinyurl.com/yv8urpn6


What is the Millennium of Revelation 20?: tinyurl.com/3mrrsrmf


===


The Book of Eli: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1037705/


"Snake" - The 77s: https://music.apple.com/us/album/drowning-...


"All in God's Hands" - Sweet Comfort Band: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-waiti...


"Aquarius" - 5th Dimension

Note: Someone brought to my attention the need for caution about listening for the "still, small voice of God" in light of a popular false teaching. So, I want to clarify; My intent was to say that fear and confusion do not come from God, rather in Him is peace that transcends understanding (Phil 4:7). God softly speaks to us through His Word as we prayerfully study it, or by bringing it to mind when we're in need of guidance.

Keywords
mystery schoolschristianityprophecysocial engineeringnationalismpatriotismfuturismdispensationalismfalse teachingsfalse teachersgolden agemillennialismtwisted scripture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy