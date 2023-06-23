Sad State - The 'State of CA' - Took My Daughter, because I did not agree that she was a Transgender Man - She Had Mental Problems - Daughter later Jumped in Front of a Train

My daughter was ripped from her loving family because the State of California deemed that I was not fulfilling my parental responsibilities because I did not agree that she was a transgender man. I lost my daughter because of NAME and LOCALITY. But even when I promised to call her by a man's name, it wasn't enough for them. My daughter was not a boy trapped in a girl's body, she just had mental problems. Against my will she was prescribed testosterone instead of treatment. LGBT activists used her to collect their money. The charge of improper parenting brought against me was later dropped, but too late! By then my daughter was in such mental and physical pain that she threw herself in front of a train. Gender ideology had killed her! Please stop forcing it on people.💥

Cynthia said, This mom and family knew their daughter from birth. State of California doesn't know shit. NO NEWSOM!



