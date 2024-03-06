CTP (S1EListenerFeedbackMar2024, 20240306) Tino on Censorship S1E13 Show Feedback BTS/SP Video

S1EListenerFeedbackMar2024 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed. Mar. 6 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EListenerFeedbackMar2024) "Listener Feedback - Mar. 2024"

Thank you all to those that tune-in and especially those that provide Feedback. This in response about CTP S1E13 "Social-Media Censorship and beyond" episode.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of/for this Show for "Episode related additional information links." Tino Bambino (of "X") joins, and while if you watch the @JLenardDetroit BehindTheScenes/SneakPeek Video RAW version you'll see all the "Technical Issues" that bit us where-as the Audio drop will be "pretty cleaned up" (though I normally promise you all, Raw, UnCut, as it were, this one was just too much a mess to not edit the blemishes out. We touch on many reasons why the main platforms have Censored over the years (Jabs, Masks, Putin/Ukraine, and how I missed the boat on mentioning any/all play/role of "The Patriot Act" in it all though still missed concept of how HSA umbrella was supposed to "consolidate" and "shrink" by "eliminating redundancy" (a good selling point) but of course never happened as #DeepState only ever grows then finds excuses to justify their existence, and more)!

