ENEMY WITHIN DESTROYING AMERICA NOW!

IF THIS SHOCKING VIDEO DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP THEN NOTHING WILL. AMERICA IS BEING SYSTEMATICALLY DESTROYED FROM WITHIN NOW. BIBLICAL PROPHECY FORETOLD THESE SHOCKING EVENTS LONG BEFORE YOU AND I WERE BORN. YOU'RE A FOOL IF YOU DON'T SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW NOW. IN A MATTER OF DAYS AMERICA COULD BE FIGHTING CIVIL WAR. WHEN THE BLOOD BEGINS TO FLOW IT WILL BE FAR TO LATE FOR YOU TO PROTECT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. I CANNOT KEEP CREATING THESE VIDEOS IF YOU DON'T EN THEM OUT TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW. AS A TRUE WATCHMAN OF ALMIGHTY GOD I NED YOUR HELP IS THIS URGENT PLEA TO WAKE UP BRAIN DEAD HUMANITY. RICK DISABLED VIETNAM ERA VETERAN & TRUTHER.