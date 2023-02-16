REMOVE ALUMINUM FROM WATER?? NON FERROUS METAL MAGNET!!!

This is a proven method in use today, to attract non-ferrous metals like gold and aluminum. I am offering a whole new idea, as far as I know anyway. Using this AC magnet, to remove aluminum from drinking water or rain water. Perhaps putting one or more in line with a supply water line. I do not have to go into why it (aluminum) is in the water or why you do not want to drink it, or even use it on food crops to be consumed. I will say that I give this idea to the public domain so that we all could use this to better our health, by not drinking aluminum. There needs to be some work done to this design to be able to "pick up" such small particles of aluminum. There may need to be tests of frequencies used and or the size of the center core of the magnet. I do not have the funds to research it further, to buy copper wire and so forth. Here is the beginning of a great idea for someone to make a product that would be cheap to mass produce and help other people. Reverse osmosis filter systems are expansive to buy and maintain. This may be able to be used, or made, by anyone. Ask any questions you wish. Please share this so we can get better ideas from this. Maybe needle sized center cores, maybe high frequencies, maybe anything will improve this. I had a ferrite rod in the center to start with, but seemed to have a stronger result with the bolt, but maybe that would change at higher frequencies. I am not doing this to make a profit from people's suffering, I am here to help stop suffering!!! Please take it and use it. The silver I used here for testing is pure silver that has a copper tab soldered to it with lead free solder, that I made myself. I was running this magnet at around 50-60 volts AC @ 60hz. With more windings it would be better, as it gets warm quickly like this. I only run this as a test for a couple seconds, then let it cool. I am he, who is Dave : https://www.youtube.com/@davenooner2142/videos

