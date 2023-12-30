The Brotherhood of Death - Pirates Incorporated

Episode 067 - August 2017

From the East India company to Skull & Bones – tracking the original maritime corporation into the modern era. The original pirates are likely the East India Corp. and they set the stage for the modern woes we all contend with including incorporation, straw man IDs, maritime law and the modern day pirates who hide who they really are and take what they want. Drink up me hearties yo ho!

