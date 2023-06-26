BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Walking In The Faith Of The Lord-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JUNE 24 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
18 views • 06/26/2023

Your King James Bible has a lot to say about faith and the exercising of it in the daily life of the believer, and yet true biblical faith can be a tough thing to develop. For starters, the world, the flesh and the Devil are constantly intruding into our lives and attempting to minimize it as much as possible. Then there is the fact that we are called to believe in a God we cannot see, hear or touch. Where does faith begin? With printed words on a piece of paper that are preached in our hearing.

"So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." Romans 10:17 (KJB)

Most of my Christian life, I have struggled with my level of faith, and it does not come easy for me. Never did. But the longer I live and walk with the Lord, I can see His ways so much more clearly now, and it gets easier and easier to trust in Him in everything. Have you ever seen someone who, getting a prayer answered, rejoiced and said "the Lord is good!"? Well, God is just as good answering your prayer in the negative as He is in the positive. The book of Job is held up as the standard of how to endure trials and testing, and on many levels it is. But more than that, it is a manual of exercising faith in God just as much in the lean time as in the time of harvest. I experienced an extraordinary lesson in faith last Saturday, in a wholly unexpected way, and I would like to share that with you on this Sunday Service.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy