DISCRIMINATION! The Indigenous.
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
12 views • 06/22/2023

The word 'Indigenous' has been bastardised. Do you know what the REAL meaning is?


Not many do.


Please SHARE THIS VIDEO to all your family and friends who may not be Aware of the DECEPTION, we've all been had.


I'm Indigenous, and so are you.


The Proper Meaning - https://www.etymonline.com/word/indigenous?fbclid=IwAR11QNJIsb_-Q1vzynzb9rLCCU6uVmQVdDQEjLEYLwZNuU4bmPXUnTK7Hxw


From 1962 School Mag - https://nla.gov.au/nla.obj-3143508085/view?sectionId=nla.obj-3144436256&partId=nla.obj-3143541296#page/n23/mode/1up


The Aussie Govt likes BLM - https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/australias-welfare/profile-of-indigenous-australians?fbclid=IwAR1VrM1OyiX15H_mRwCBaE0DXTWcp1MhSRgBqVEkgOa3ffwwpNZLLPi-rLg


Self Identifying Canadians - https://www.legalaid.on.ca/lawyers-legal-professionals/for-aboriginal-legal-issues/aboriginal-self-identification-question/?fbclid=IwAR0RZEwlIdd8VDcDNvf_VpTnzySoSck-JTylIOhudt5uh79cbGZ2nR7fMuM


Thanks Amnesty - https://www.amnesty.org/en/what-we-do/indigenous-peoples/?fbclid=IwAR1B_JbYGMfLPegvD1NivSoWSkcwXDznyF3g5HNjtEatCYIgdWR493cF8W4


The Permanent UN Mob - https://www.un.org/esa/socdev/unpfii/documents/5session_factsheet1.pdf


Please share this information to people who don't get it yet.


This message is Authorised by Roobs, Indigenous Australian and Traditional Owner of this post.


Join Roobs Flyers:


http://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


racismdiscriminationaustraliadivisionindigenousvote no to the voicethe voice to parliamentindigenous real meaningaboriginal industryfirst nations hoaxaustralian apartheid
