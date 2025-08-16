Human children arrive in cargo containers in thousands of underground bases to feed hybrid monsters

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2025). Some of the 12 million children and millions more children bred in the thousands of child livestock farms in the Western feminist nations, who the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist” globalist elites torture & lesbian rape (peg) & satanically sacrifice & eat and throw their leftover human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries & church food & restaurant food, which the millions of cowardly traitor fake Christians give their human authority permission for by their condoning silence, because of their fear of receiving immediate assassination attempts and fear of ridicule from their church donators and fear of their genetic descendant idols getting slaughtered by their church member witch assassins and fear of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room and fear of reaching the brink of starvation many times and fear of getting demon spirit attacks all day long, are shipped in large shipping cargo containers by the thousands every day screaming & crying & terrified, into the many Western feminist nations’ underground military bases which are owned by the fallen angel fake aliens’ 5,000 year old Noah’s days Atlantis corporations like Monarch Solutions & Umbrella & Mobius & Murkoff, such as Dulce & S4 & Saturn planet cities’ abyss & U.S. Navy Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleets’ moon’s Lunar Operations Command children breeding farms & brothels & human meat factory & Mengele experiment laboratories & DNA organ harvesting alive over many years, in order to feed the 2 billion hybrid chimera fake alien monsters, such as pedophile cannibal globalist elite shape-shifter werewolves & vampires & reptilian Hansel Gretel witches & Medusa & gargoyles & Godzilla & wraiths & minotaur. Warn all your church donators and the 6 billion fellow neighbors human specie people now, or else, be a cowardly traitor. The millions of Western feminist nations’ fake Christians are eating 10 meals a day growing to 350 pounds like a “hippo-looking” female pastor with the billions of dollars they extort as illegal tithe income tax using God’s name, and they all betrayed us real Christians and ran away because of fear of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons cooking alive from next door homes & every hotel room. They are too busy raising up their genetic descendant idols, while we real Christians had our families trying to kill us just as Jesus said would happen if we pick up the cross and follow him, in order to defend the millions of fake Christians who betrayed us like family dogs and defend their children and the 12 million children. It seems like we real Christians are fighting alone against God’s billions of enemies & governments & militaries & space fleets & fallen angels, because every single pastor & millions of fake Christians (except for one oil-rigger Christian brother) betrayed us and ran way in sheer terror & anger & disgust. They do not want to hear about the 12 million children’s intestines being pulled out alive, and their eyes gauged out alive, and their faces fileted off alive, and their genitals & livers eaten alive, and their organs & eyes being harvested over many years alive, in order to create adrenalin in their adrenochrome blood that feeds human soul energy to the nephilims & chimeras & fallen angels fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites, who are cut off from God’s life source energy so that they need to parasite on the millions of human children.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine