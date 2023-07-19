Rebels in the Valley of Jehoshaphat Perry Stone

Perry Stone





July 19, 2023





The final judgment of the nations will be in the Valley of Jehoshaphat! See and hear the story as to WHY God will judge sheep and goat in this place!

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy





Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report it to YouTube directly. Thank you!





PSM Website: https://perrystone.org/

PSTV: https://perrystone.tv/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/perrystonevoe/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/perrystonevoe





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GotWd0g4ePw