Find the comfort of GOD in spiritual testing.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #10; Looking into 2Corinthians 1, we see the Apostle Paul reminding Christians we all suffer and find comfort together. No test or adversity is unique, we all walk a spiritual pathway, facing similar challenges yet specific for our own learning and growth. Part of suffering and tests are to inspire others. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!