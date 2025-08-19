HIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/exposing-the-globalist-playbook-from-ukraine-to-the-ccp/





In this mind-bending segment of Boise Briefs, retired Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi pulls back the curtain on the white hats' endgame strategy:





🏛️ Undround Realities Confirmed:





"Absolutely true" - vast underground networks beneath DC and global capitals exist





Predictive programming slowly revealing what would otherwise cause mass shock





📖 Faith-Shaking Revelations:





Warns of coming "Biblical deceptions" using The Naked Bible as example





"Christians are no less vulnerable to power-driven manipulations"





Prepares viewers for core belief system upheavals





🏗️ Controlled Demolition Analogy:





Compares current events to Twin Towers collapse in "slow motion"





"Dust will swirl, panic will ensue - but the Golden Age towers are already built behind the chaos"





Reassures that new systems are ready to replace collapsing old ones





⏳ Why It Takes Time:





"Revealing too fast would make people go psychotic"





Accelerating but must balance truth with public readiness





Key Insight: "The old towers are falling, but when the dust clears - the Golden Age towers will already be standing."





Who is Riccardo Bosi? Riccardo Bosi is a:

Former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel, National Leader of AustraliaOne Party, International business consultant, Published author and speaker

He is a first-generation Australian of Italian World War 2 refugees who arrived in 1951.

Riccardo served 24 years in the Australian Army including postings to the Special Air Service Regiment, the 1st Commando Regiment, Headquarters Special Operations and the US Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in Kuwait.

He retired in 2004 when he established his firm, Lionheart Australasia, which consults to major corporations on leadership, strategy and innovation.

Internationally, Riccardo has consulted on business continuity in the gas and oil industry in Italy, Pakistan, Thailand and the Philippines.

In 2010 Riccardo and his wife moved to the United Arab Emirates when he was contracted to advise their Special Operations Command. He developed high-level strategy and capability development frameworks and also led the training of UAE Special Forces soldiers to fight the ‘War on Terror]’ and deployed with them to Afghanistan in 2012.





