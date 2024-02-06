Censorship, World Government, Dollar Fall & Civil War

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Feb 6, 2024





The World Health Organization is having a WHO Convention, and agreed to start tackling false, misleading and misinformation. Which will lead to even stronger censorship. We also see 20 Nations has joined BRICS and the Russian Payment System, which means that the Dollar will soon start to fall. In other news we will see how Texas want to Secede from the U.S. and how Civil War might break out sooner than we thought.





00:00 - Intro

02:18 - Why so Many Dreams and Visions?

03:30 - Censorship

06:03 - Fall of the Dollar

08:33 - Civil War

13:16 - 20 Nations Joins Russian Payment System

19:14 - Secede

24:22 - Second American Revolution Has Begun

26:08 - Divided States of America





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4boyco-censorship-world-government-dollar-fall-and-civil-war-02062024.html