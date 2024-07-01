BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How the Military Industrial Complex is lying to you
21st century truths
10 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDm5SaRqWHI

Sussex, England, is an unlikely - and typically chaotic - setting for a journey through the history of warfare, but it becomes the context for an explanation into how our governments conspire with arms companies and the military-industrial complex to manipulate us, control our minds, and line their own pockets. Come with Biffo and Sanja as they investigate Anglo-Saxon Britain, through the Battle of Hastings, to WW2, Iraq, Afghanistan - and beyond. The arms trade: it's literally killing us.


Campaign Against Arms Trade: https://caat.org.uk

Sipri Arms Industry Database: https://www.sipri.org/databases/armsi...

UK Trade Data: https://www.uktradeinfo.com/trade-data/

CATO Institute: https://www.cato.org/


All music by Mr Biffo. Original Digitiser theme by Jerden Cooke.


Subscribe for regular videos, and support Digitiser on Patreon: / mrbiffo


Biffo can be found here: / mrbiffo & / mrbiffo & / the_mr_biffo


Sanja is here: / thursdaysfae


Not for kids!


Topics covered include:


conspiracy theories, military industrial complex, Eisenhower military industrial complex speech, the military industrial complex explained, the rise of the military industrial complex, Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Afghanistan, WW2, Battle of Hastings, war, military industrial complex origins, warmongers, Israel Hamas war, who rules America, exposing the military industrial complex, Eisenhower's warning, ww2 oversimplified, the Cold War oversimplified, Operation Sea Lion, Invasion of Britain, Battle of Britain, the entire history of England, History of Britain, History of War, every war explained, Iraq war, attacks on Gaza, historical misconceptions, dirtiest tricks used in war, strange stories in history, History of World War II, a historical comedy, Sussex, England, Britain, History of the British Empire, English and British history, World history, secrets of Historic Britain, what is propaganda, the government is lying to you, the US Defense Industry, the Monopoly on War, How Defense Contractors Make Billions Off Missile Sales, How Europe's arms industry is booming, the Business of War, why the US sells weapons, Exposing the Military Industrial Complex, Is the Military Industrial Complex Necessary?, Anglo Saxon Britain, Norman invasion, Battle Abbey, Battle Hastings, Pevensey Castle

