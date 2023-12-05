King Charles III Call To Paganism-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 4 2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, today is Day 59 of the Israel-Hamas War, and it is Day 1,358 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve. Macron is calling for A Two State Solution, Erdogan is calling for Netanyahu to be tried as a 'war criminal', and an American destroyer shot down multiple drones on Sunday while assisting commercial ships in the Red Sea that were targeted by attacks from Yemen. Netanyahu for his part is vowing that the Palestinian Authority will never again control Gaza. The Middle East is a powder keg, with fires breaking out all around it as the flames come closer and closer to its fuse. Today I want to show you the coming Global Tax being called for this week at COP 28, how the Climate Scam is the cudgel being used to finish the job of ramming the Great Reset down our throats, and how AI will decimate our global society. King Charles III calls for all the world to worship the Earth at COP 28.



