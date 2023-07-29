BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn 'Three HARD Truths I Can No Longer Deny' Glenn TV Ep 292
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
104 views • 07/29/2023

Glenn Beck


July 28, 2023


The truth can set you free, but it doesn't mean it's easy to admit. On tonight's Friday Exclusive, Glenn lays out the three hard truths he can no longer ignore. First, our country is led by incompetent, senile politicians, and the machine doesn't care. Second, those incompetent politicians, and our government in general, are criminals. Third, the actions our government is taking are evil. There is no other way to describe it. Glenn's advice? Learn the opposite lesson of what the government teaches, know your values, and don't give up.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_dPDLoRYfc

Keywords
evilgovernmentpoliticiansglenn beckincompetentcriminaldont give upsenilehard truthsopposite lessonknow your values
