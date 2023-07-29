Glenn 'Three HARD Truths I Can No Longer Deny' Glenn TV Ep 292

Glenn Beck





July 28, 2023





The truth can set you free, but it doesn't mean it's easy to admit. On tonight's Friday Exclusive, Glenn lays out the three hard truths he can no longer ignore. First, our country is led by incompetent, senile politicians, and the machine doesn't care. Second, those incompetent politicians, and our government in general, are criminals. Third, the actions our government is taking are evil. There is no other way to describe it. Glenn's advice? Learn the opposite lesson of what the government teaches, know your values, and don't give up.





