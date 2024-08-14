A TOTAL FAILURE! UK Has Withdrawn Its CHALLENGER-2 Tanks From UKRAINE┃Ukrainians Are Fleeing DONBASS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the moment, the International Military-Technical Forum ''ARMY-2024'' is taking place in Moscow. And judging by the comments of foreign journalists, this forum can already be considered one of the most successful in recent years. This year, delegations from 83 countries came to Moscow. 40 countries have sent their defense ministers and chiefs of general staff to Moscow. All this indicates that the countries of the world are very interested in new developments of the Russian defense industry, especially given the fact that Russian weapons are constantly being upgraded and improved based on the experience gained during a special military operation in Ukraine.................................................
