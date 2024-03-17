JUST NOW: Putin has won the election. Cynthia

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have inflicted a fire defeat on enemy formations near Kislovka (Kharkov region).

Three counterattacks by assault groups of 30th, 32nd mechanised, and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the AFU have been repulsed close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 90 servicemen and four motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system and one UK-made FH70 howitzer have been destroyed.

▫️In Belgorod direction, Russian troops have repelled enemy attacks and foiled all attempts by Ukrainian militant sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate into the border territory of the Russian Federation near Kozinka (Belgorod region).

As a result of aviation, drone, and artillery actions, up to 65 Ukrainian fighters, one Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicle, and one D-20 gun have been eliminated.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have taken more favorable lines and positions and defeated formations of 28th, 42nd, and 93rd mechanised, 17th tank, 5th, 92nd assault brigades of the AFU, and the 104th Brigade of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence close to Bogdanovka, Krasnoye, Kurdyumovka, Pershe Travnia, Kleshcheyevka, and Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 200 soldiers, two armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have defeated concentration areas of enemy manpower and hardware close to Tonenkoye, Severnoye, and Orlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, nine counterattacks by assault groups of 24th, 47th, 53rd mechanised, 59th motorised infantry, 3rd assault, and 78th air assault brigades of the AFU have been repulsed close to Leninskoye, Shumy, Novobakhmutovka, Vodyanoye, Berdychi, and Pervomaiskoye (DPR).

The enemy losses were up to 380 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and ten motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, two D-20 guns, one Msta-B howitzer, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of successful offensive operations, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have liberated Mirnyoe (Zaporozhye region) and also repelled one counterattack by an assault group of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Vodyanoye (DPR).

The enemy losses were over 120 troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Dnepr Group of Forces, manpower and hardware of 65th mechanised and 128th mountain assault brigades of the AFU, 121st and 126th brigades have been hit close to Novodanilovka, Rabotino, and Zherebyanka (Zaporozhye reg), as well as Olgovka, Mikhailovka, and Nikolskoye (Kherson reg).

The enemy losses were over 40 servicemen and two motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have struck assembly and testing sites for uncrewed boats, one temporary deployment point for a battery of IRIS-T surface-to-air missile systems (Odessa reg), one workshop for the assembly and training of unmanned aerial vehicles near Priluki (Chernigov reg), as well as AFU manpower and military hardware in 127 areas.

Air defence facilities, electronic warfare means, and small arms fire have shot down 168 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 Czech-made Vampire MLRS rockets, and one S-200 surface-to-air guided missile that had been converted for use against ground targets.

📊In total, 577 airplanes, 269 helicopters, 15,849 unmanned aerial vehicles, 486 air defence missile systems, 15,509 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,241 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,434 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,875 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.