10 WAYS TO GET RICH IN CANADA - THEY ARE NOT WHAT YOU THINK - The Tax & Money Show Episode 67
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
15 views • 1 month ago

🎙️ THE TAX & MONEY SHOW – EPISODE 67

💰 “10 WAYS TO GET RICH IN CANADA!” 🇨🇦

Hosted by: Kevin J. Johnston – Canada's #1 Tax Expert


Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time

LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


Welcome to Episode 67 of THE TAX & MONEY SHOW, where tonight Kevin J. Johnston breaks down 10 Real Ways to Get Rich in Canada! 💸 Whether you're a business owner, employee, investor, or hustler on the rise, this episode will show you how to dodge the traps, leverage the law, and build long-term wealth – all while keeping more of your money where it belongs: in your pocket! 💼📈


GOT CORPORATE DEBT? SELL ME ALL YOUR DEBT: www.KevinJJohnston.biz


Kevin J. Johnston pulls no punches tonight as he reveals the dirty little secrets the government doesn’t want you to know. 🧾 He’ll explain how tax deferral, corporate restructuring, and international business strategies are the ultimate tools to outsmart the CRA 🏛️ and avoid unnecessary taxes. No fluff. No nonsense. Just hard, legal truth. 💼💥





You’ll learn how to leverage holding companies, invest through trusts, and eliminate personal liability legally and efficiently. 📊 From flipping corporations to converting tax debt into equity strategies, Kevin walks you through how the top 1% stay rich while the average Canadian is drowning in CRA threats. 😤💰





Want to know how the wealthy legally avoid GST, HST, payroll tax, and personal income tax? 😎 Kevin will show you how to structure your business, operate out of jurisdictions like Panama, and remove yourself from the CRA’s grip. Don’t miss this episode if you’re serious about money! 🌍💼





Kevin also answers live questions from Canadians coast-to-coast who are tired of being bullied by bureaucrats, fed up with garnishments, and ready to fight back. This episode will change the way you look at money forever – and maybe even spark your journey to becoming a millionaire. 💸🔥





#CanadaTax

#CorporateTax

#GST

#HST

#IncomeTaxCanada

#TaxPlanning

#WealthBuilding

#TaxStrategy

#FinanceTips

#TaxLoopholes

#KevinJJohnston

#TaxFree

#TaxExpert

#CanadianBusiness

#SmallBizCanada

#RichInCanada

#MoneyMatters

#CRAExposed

#TaxHack

#NoMoreTax

#PayrollTax

#HSTRebate

#TaxShelter

#OffshoreWealth

#CRAAbuse

#TaxCourt

#CanadianWealth

#FinancialFreedomCanada

#WealthyCanadian

#MakeMoneyCanada


CanadaTax, CorporateTax, GST, HST, IncomeTaxCanada, TaxPlanning, WealthBuilding, TaxStrategy, FinanceTips, TaxLoopholes, KevinJJohnston, TaxFree, TaxExpert, CanadianBusiness, SmallBizCanada, RichInCanada, MoneyMatters, CRAExposed, TaxHack, NoMoreTax, PayrollTax, HSTRebate, TaxShelter, OffshoreWealth, CRAAbuse, TaxCourt, CanadianWealth, FinancialFreedomCanada, WealthyCanadian, MakeMoneyCanada


💵📊📉📈💰🧾🏛️📂🇨🇦🤑💼🪙🧠

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
