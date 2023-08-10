BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 10/8/2023
DFlirt
DFlirt
4 views • 10/08/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.


Peace and good fortune to you all!

If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt

This week:
The Biden administration seems to be heavy into child trafficking. And did you notice the mainstream narrative around the border is starting to shift? We’ll stay current with a few headlines, and then we’ll go over the climate agenda. After that I got a few more top stories for you and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff!

Zero-bail policy takes effect in Los Angeles County, ending traditional cash system
https://abc7.com/zero-bail-police-takes-effect-los-angeles-county-courts/13851402/

11 NATIONS LED BY RUSSIA SAY "NO" TO GLOBALIST WHO PLANDEMIC TREATY [2023-09-21] - MICHELE BACHMANN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ziNmZ5xuFSsP/

Federal Child Trafficking Pipeline Exposed - EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE OF FEDERAL CONTRACTORS DELIVERING CHILDREN ACROSS THE UNITED STATES
https://x.com/realmuckraker/status/1708894650751152176?s=20

1000 peer reviewed articles on “Vaccine” injuries
https://drtrozzi.org/2023/09/28/1000-peer-reviewed-articles-on-vaccine-injuries/

trumpcomedyobamatraffickingdeep statevaccinepropagandademocratmusicnwoconspiracybidenrepublicancovid
