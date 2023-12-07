BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Randy Murray—Freedom of Information Library and the Foundational Principles Pledge!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 12/07/2023

December 7, 2023: My guest this week is Randy Murray, a good friend of mine who lives here in the beautiful Bulkley Valley (Northern BC). Randy serves in the Freedom movement and is a key volunteer in the organization, BC Rising. He has lots of experience in local governance and small business and is now using his experience and skills to equip citizens with knowledge and information so they can deal with government misinformation and censorship. He’s recently launched the Foundational Principles Pledge site where politicians and other citizens can commit to defending the inherent rights and freedoms of all Canadians. The Freedom of Information Library will help you to understand the process of filing an FOI request and has an extensive catalogue of FOI requests already filed.

Three websites you’ll want to visit:

Foundational Principles Pledge: fppledge.ca (please visit and make your pledge!)

Freedom of Information Library: freedomofinformationlibrary.com

BC Rising: bcrising.ca Specific information for BC residents


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada


TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomvaccinespoliticiansrightsdebtchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorspendingpromisescitizensaccountablepledgefreedom of informationcovidcdnpolifoichpcanadachp talksbcpolirandy murrayfoundational principlesbc risingfppldge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy