❗️ "There are things that are not commented on" - Sergei Lavrov refuses to disclose the details of his conversation with Rubio.

Two women in France who had previously been convicted of allegedly "defaming" Brigitte Macron - by claiming that she was “born a man” - have been cleared of all charges following an appeal.

Cynthia... I suggest everyone watch 'Candace Owen's' series about Brigitte being a man. There is plenty of evidence.