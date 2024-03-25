BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week 18 - 24 March, 2024
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
168 views • 03/25/2024

▪️Over the past week, Russian troops have launched a series of combined strikes against enemy targets in the territory of the so-called Ukraine. For the first time after a long break, a raid was launched on Kyiv, where several enterprises were hit.
 
▪️And on Friday, for the first time since the spring of 2023, Russian Armed Forces inflicted a massive strike on energy facilities in ten Ukrainian regions. In Kharkiv, three urban substations were hit, as well as the main generating stations in the region — Kharkivsʹka CHP-5 and Zmiivska TPP.

▪️In Zaporizhzhia region, Dnipro HPP turned out to be under fire: two missiles hit the central and western parts of the HPP-2 engine room. The other two struck the dam, damaging rail tracks, two gas pipelines and power transmission lines.

▪️In turn, Ukrainian units carried out several attacks on Russian rear facilities. In Saratov region, enemy drones were intercepted on approach to Engels airfield.

▪️In Samara, a Ukrainian drone attacked Kuybyshevskiy oil refinery: a fire broke out at the facility. This has already become the 15th enemy attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy complex over the past month.
 
▪️AFU launched a massive strike on the Crimean Peninsula, involving at least 12 tactical aircraft. In Sevastopol, hits also fell on Sevastopol Bay, the former building of the Black Sea Fleet and civil infrastructure.  
 
▪️During the whole week, the border areas of Belgorod region also suffered. Dozens of civilian facilities were damaged in the region. At least ten civilians were killed and more than 20 wounded.

Source @rybar

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationhighlights of the week18 - 24 march 2024
