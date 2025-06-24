BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IS JEWISH MAN-MADE ISRAEL ₪ A CHOSEN NATION BY GOD⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
94 views • 2 months ago

Many people are willing to DIE, Have WAR, go BROKE, and give their all to support a people they call chosen! However, IS IT TRUE? Yes or No, it's that simple. The millions sitting in churches, homes watching TV and cell phones do not question if the Jews are GOD’S chosen, it’s just readily accepted they are God’s chosen people. The Media, preachers, Hollywood, and the internet tells them if they don’t support the Jews and the state of Israel, they will be cursed, and the nation will be cursed. This is repeated non-stop in all western cultures. And no other nation has been captivated by this like the United States of America! The USA is the number one supporter of the Jews and the state of Israel. However, how much is TRUE and how much is a LIE? There’s a reason the Israeli flag with the placard saying “Israel First” was hanging at the last Republican National Convention. TRUTH can change your life!


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/NahRBGtGAUI2/


Got a response from Kay on GAB:


@CANST

🔷- A true Christian (follower of Christ), allows the Bible to guide his thinking.

Any prejudice or bigotry against ANYONE is wrong.

The person is only hurting their self.

—— Jehovah is listening ❗️


Matthew 12:36-37

“I tell you that men will render an account on Judgment Day for every unprofitable saying that they speak;

37..., and by your words you will be condemned.” — Nwt.


🔷- The Jews are no longer Gods CHOSEN people but they DO have the same opportunity to serve Jehovah God as everyone else.


▪️ Jesus was of Jewish decent and a LOT of Israelites were FAITHFUL to God.

Jehovah has not forgotten his promise to them.


🔷- Many natural Jews rejected Jesus.

These UNFAITHFUL Jews were LOPED OFF in the biblical illustration of the olive tree.


The “false step” of the Jewish nation (as a whole) meant wonderful spiritual riches to Gentiles.

That’s why the Bible says Gentiles were ( GRAFTED IN )

— SEE: Romans Chapter 11.


🚩 When that nation rejected Jesus, (the Messiah), Jehovah God rejected them.


⬇️- Jesus told them:

“The kingdom of God will be TAKEN from you and be given to a nation producing its fruits.” — Matthew 21:43


✔️ Jesus’ followers out of [ ALL nations ].. could then became God’s favored people.


At .. Acts 10:34 & 35 Peter stated:

“For a certainty I perceive that God is not partial, but in EVERY NATION the man that fears him and works righteousness is acceptable to him.”


Visit http://JW.ORG for more Bible Truths.


https://gab.com/Its2bBiblical/posts/114734349863551735


Wonder what her response will be to THE ROOTS OF CHRISTIAN ZIONISM ✝️ ✡️ HOW SCOFIELD SOWED SEEDS OF APOSTASY 🤔

israelmulti pronged offensivescofield reference bible deceptionman false nationjudeo-christian is an oxymorondavey and goliath christanity
