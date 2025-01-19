Global Renewal | Short Film

Jarah makes sense of the world as it goes through a Global Renewal and past the Fourth Industrial Revolution. With the increase in Technology and Artificial Intelligence, what will be human after the reset ?





Writer, Camera, Editor, Music - Zachary Denman

Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins





This is the first of a new series of short films explaining our current world through walking monologues.. 🎥





Mirrored - Zachary Denman





