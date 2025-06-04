A.I. Technology in The News May Cause You Inferior People The Blues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Created This ~Movie Magic~ Just for Fun...
As They Say... It's Better to Laugh Than Cry.
I Know That Humanity Won't Stand a Chance...
And You Know We Won't Give Up Without a Fight.
Like I Have Said in The Past...
Valhalla... It's a Good Day to Die!
You Can't Stop Technology... It's Beyond Anyone's Power...
We May as Well Kiss Our Asses Goodbye!