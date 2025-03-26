BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Freedom Law School Calls IRS to Show Law Requiring Americans to Pay Federal Tax—No Proof
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
111 followers
1
243 views • 5 months ago

Are you really required to pay federal income taxes? Ever wondered if the law actually demands it?

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon calls the IRS directly to ask them who is actually required to file and pay federal income tax. Their answer might shock you!

Let’s dive into the official U.S. government legal websites together and uncover the truth! You might be shocked to learn that 99% of Americans are NOT legally obligated to file or pay federal income taxes. Let's find out if you're one of them!

Want PROOF? Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, exposes the TRUTH in this week’s Freedom Hour! With over 30 years of experience, he has helped countless Americans legally stop filing and paying income tax!

🚨 DON’T LET THEM STEAL FROM YOU ANY LONGER!


income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protest1031 exchange
