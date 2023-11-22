Hamas likely took hostages to prevent Israel from full-force attacking Gaza: Former Marine raider

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Marine raider Garrett Exner tells ‘The Evening Edit’ that the tentative hostage deal between Israel and Hamas would be a ‘net positive.’ #foxbusiness
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html