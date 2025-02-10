How to Fight Selfishness! Freedomain Livestream

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday Morning Live 9 February 2025
In this episode, I examine the balance between uniqueness and normalcy in our thinking, particularly in relation to creativity and reality. I reflect on political dynamics, deplatforming, and how these shifts redirected my focus from politics to philosophy.
We discuss narcissism, the importance of boundaries, and the question "Do I exist to you?" as a means to evaluate relationships. I highlight emotional responses and the need to recognize one’s value in navigating toxic dynamics.
Ultimately, I encourage listeners to appreciate their worth and foster relationships built on mutual respect and understanding.
