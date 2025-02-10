BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Fight Selfishness! Freedomain Livestream
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
Follow
21 views • 7 months ago

Sunday Morning Live 9 February 2025


In this episode, I examine the balance between uniqueness and normalcy in our thinking, particularly in relation to creativity and reality. I reflect on political dynamics, deplatforming, and how these shifts redirected my focus from politics to philosophy. 


We discuss narcissism, the importance of boundaries, and the question "Do I exist to you?" as a means to evaluate relationships. I highlight emotional responses and the need to recognize one’s value in navigating toxic dynamics. 


Ultimately, I encourage listeners to appreciate their worth and foster relationships built on mutual respect and understanding.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

evidencecreativityphilosophyreasonrealitydeplatformingnarcissismstefan molyneuxrelationshipslivestreamboundariesuniquenessvaluenormalcymutual respectworthpolitical dynamicsemotional responsestoxic dynamics
