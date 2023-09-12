The Incredible Story of Muad’Dib and His 7/7 Ripple Effect – Excerpt

In this presentation, filmed at New Horizons in St. Annes, Lancashire, on 17 Oct. 2011, Muad’Dib describes how his story began on 911, explaining where he was on that day and his initial thoughts of it being a controlled demolition. Over the following years, he researched evidence that backed up what he knew intuitively. When the London Bombings happened on 7 July 2005, he immediately started gathering information in what he believed was another false flag. For two years, he and his friends investigated it. Then after watching “911 Ripple Effect” in Sept. 2007, and thinking how nicely done the film was, he and his friends set out to do the same with 7/7.

Muad’Dib’s film “7/7 Ripple Effect” provided substantial evidence as to why the 7/7 London bombings were not the work of Muslim terrorists, and that they were certainly not carried out in the manner claimed by the British government and security services. He also gave a very creditable alternative scenario as to “what really happened” on 7/7. He spent 157 days in prison awaiting trial for posting copies of his DVD to the Judge and Foreman of the jury of a trial at Kingston Crown Court, which concerned individuals accused of assisting the 2005 London bombings. They were found not guilty. Muad’Dib was found not guilty.

The full presentation is available New Horizons - https://newhorizonsstannes.com/

His story is also featured on the Friends of Muad’Dib website – https://mtrial.org/

7/7 Ripple Effect Films are featured at J for Justice – https://jforjustice.net/