RT News September 10, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
98 views • 8 months ago

Sept 10, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Breaking news here on RT, civilians here in Russia are under fire. A massive wave of Ukrainian drones are intercepted on the way to the nations capital, as 9 other regions are also targeted. A new report out of Washington has lawmakers up in arms. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan, it was bloody and chaotic, and the blame is put squarely on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for ignoring a slew of warnings. Ahead of Iranian president’s first visit to Iraq this Wednesday, reports coming out that Baghdad has secured a date, for the US to leave the nation once and for all. Her body wrapped in a Palestinian flag. Hundreds gather in the West Bank to mourn the death of a Turkish-American activist who was allegedly shot in the head by Israeli forces.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
