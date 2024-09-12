BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The ABOMINATION of DESOLATION Series part 1, Daniel the Pophet
End the global reset
End the global reset
68 views • 8 months ago

Because of world conditions I feel it is time to just go for broke. What is the abomination of desolation in Matthew 24 and does it have any comparison to do with the abomination of desolation in the book of Daniel.? Or is there more to the whole story. This is not going to be easy to digest. Because of the programming of the harlot churches most will not like what I bring forth

You can go to the warning website of Larry McGuire to learn even more at larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
