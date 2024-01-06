Today - Footage from Inside the southern Lebanese town of Khiam - Zionist of Israel - Dropping Smoke Shells on the Civilian Inhabitants of the Town

Correction: Israeli shelling of smoke shells inside the village of Khiyam.
They are using a new type of shells that fires several into a wide area.
Footage from inside the southern Lebanese town of #Khiam just now where Zionist Israel is droppingbombs on the civilian inhabitants of the town.
January 6, 2024.
