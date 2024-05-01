Baby boy killed by VAXX poison injections MMR Varicella Hep A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://circleofmamas.com/health-news/toddler-dies-30-hours-after-3-shots-mmr-varicella-and-hep-a-vaccinations/
Gabriella Leigh is with Nick Santuccione and
2 others
"Hi my name is Gabriella , the mother of Dino Angelo Santuccione . Who lost his life at 1 years old due to vaccines . It was like any normal day I took him to his 1 year old check up appointment at Guilderland Pediatrician where my Son received 3 shots that day , MMR , VARICELLA , HEP A vaccines . My baby boy did not show any signs concerning . He had a low grade fever the night before his passing and his father administered Motrin and a hour later my baby boy went to bed , and did not wake up 😭 I lost my son 30 hours after he received his 1 year old shots . My baby boy went into heart failure . When we found our son it was too late . And the police treated us like criminals and locked our house down for a few days , took our phones for 4 days , took my sons pillow he slept on , CPS investigated Nick and I and my 3 children and did not find anything suspicious ! We were plastered all over the news , Facebook , News paper , before they even investigated what happened to our baby boy . My son was 32 pounds happy and healthy no issues no abuse NO NOTHING ! and CPS is blaming me because I did not go in and check on my baby boy in the middle of the night more !!! We finally received news from a lawyer they want to take on our case because they have found something involving the vaccines that killed my son . My baby boy should still be here today and not forever be 1 years old because of these vaccines these doctors keep pushing on our baby's / children ! We have a voice we should be able to stand up for our kids and what gets put into our baby's body's ! I miss you so much Dino it kills mommy , daddy and your sisters everyday knowing you are not here with us anymore celebrating life . I miss your giggles and your huge warming smile , I miss your "WHATS THAT " 🫵🏼 ‼️‼️ #STOPVACCINES ‼️‼️ #SHAREFORAWARENESS
Baby DINO ANGELO 12/20/2021 - 01-05-2023 Forever 1 👼🏼 "
February 11, 2024
https://www.facebookDOTcom/parksgabriella7/posts/pfbid02MfVXKYVZFREZzHt6hHMzwyiusyXpi4fvD6UftceoHs83zRjn8igeRKnQSFH4xHGcl
###
Christopher Cross - Sailing (Instrumental)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=3DZXnTYA1xg
Mirrored - bootcamp
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/