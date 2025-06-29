25-year-old VAXX poisoned netflix star STROKES out

11 June 2025 - Reality star Liam Brown, known for Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain, revealed he suffered a sudden paralysis episode—leaving him unable to move or speak for 30 minutes. After ignoring the first incident, it recurred, leading to hospitalization. Doctors suspect a mini-stroke (TIA) but found no definitive cause via MRI. Liam, who has used the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, dismissed online trolls blaming his medication. Symptoms like speech issues and facial numbness persist as he awaits further tests. The 25-year-old, formerly with InTheStyle, now runs his own talent agency, Rede Talent.

