Here’s the Startling Truth About Plastic Biofilms
Finding Genius Podcast
2 views • 02/17/2023

Here's what researchers have learned so far about biofilms in the ocean:

In this video, Dr. Michael Gonsior, a tenured associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, shares what he has found out about biofilms floating in the ocean. 🌊

According to Dr. Michael, biofilms in the ocean can be INSTRUMENTAL in the transportation of dissolved organic carbon in the ocean. 👀Want to learn more about Dr. Gonsior and his research? Click https://www.umces.edu/michael-gonsior now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

environmental sciencemarinescienceorganic carbon
