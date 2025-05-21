Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 21 May 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 The Sever Group of Forces inflicted strikes on clusters of manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, five mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, one air assault regiment, two assault regiments of the AFU, and four territorial defence brigades close to Sadki, Pavlovka, Varachino, Miropolye, Proletarskoye, Yablonovka, Mogritsa, and Bessalovka (Sumy region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to over 210 troops, two tanks, nine motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns, to include one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. The Russian troops launched attacks on three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and two national guard brigades near Kupyansk, Novoosinovo, Andreyevka, Nechvolodovka, Shiykovka, Glushchenkovo (Kharkov region), and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 210 troops, one tank, two Kazak armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, and one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system. One electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were neutralised.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade were hit near Serebryanka, Seversk, Predtechino, Konstantinovka, Minkovka, Zarya, and Aleksandro-Shultino (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy lost up to 220 troops, one tank, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one Kazak armoured fighting vehicle, one pickup truck, and one artillery gun. Two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were eliminated.

💥 The Tsentr Group of Forces' units inflicted losses on formations of six mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, two marine brigades, one territorial defence brigade, one special operations brigade, two national guard brigades, and units of the International Legion near Koptevo, Rusin Yar, Krasnoarmeysk, Razino, Vladimirovka, Petrovskoye, Dimitrov, Oktyabrskoye, and Alekseyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses amounted to more than 445 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, six pickup trucks, and one artillery gun.

📍 Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade were hit close to Komar, Otradnoye, Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ Up to 170 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun were neutralised.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces' units inflicted losses on formations of one mountain assault brigade, one coastal defence brigade of the AFU, and one national guard regiment near Pavlovka, Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region), and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

▪️ Up to 50 troops, one Kazak armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one electronic warfare station, and two ammunition depots were eliminated.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck the training camp of Ukrainian armed formations, military airfield infrastructure, depots of ammunition and missile-artillery weapons as well as temporary deployment areas of AFU units and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down six U.S.-made JDAM aerial bombs and 236 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 162 drones out of the special military operation zone.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:

▫️ 662 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 58,043 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 605 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,441 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,563 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 25,115 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 35,747 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry