JJ Couey of Gigaohm Biological Reviews and Critiques the Weinstein Carlson Interview

For those with an open mind, choosing not to blindly accept some of Weinstein's premises, Neuro Biologist JJ Couey has provided a review/critique of the Carlson Weinstein interview. I expect critical thinkers might find it of interest.
Couey holds to the view that Weinstein is an actor playing a role designed to muddy the waters of truth and divert our attention from what he regards as critically important.
Jessica Hockett, X also provide a summary of the problems with Bret Weinstein's views, as articulated to Tucker Carlson on today's show, after a first listen:
🚩He believes there was an emergency.
🚩He believes there was a sudden-spreading risk-additive pathogen.
🚩He believe there was a pandemic (and doesn't define what that is)
🚩He believes new (repurposed) treatments were needed for the sudden-spreading thing.
🚩He's far more critical of Pharma than of government.
🚩He expresses concerns about the WHO pandemic treaty without expressing doubts about pandemics as a Thing -- and without recognizing the harms exacted by the U.S. govt in spring 2020.
🚩 He presents himself as a truth teller, yet is not telling or seeking the full truth.
https://twitter.com/Wood_House76/status/1743493341369561430
VIDEO SOURCE:
The Pyramid of Nonsense (Bret on Tucker) --(6 Jan 2024)-- Gigaohm Biological High Resistance Low Noise Information Brief
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2024946161
https://www.twitch.tv/gigaohmbiological
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.