Drone footage captures HUGE crowds of people in Moldovan capital Chisinau, fas they march in anti-government protest, calling for their pro-Western Prez Sandu to STEP DOWN and for early parliamentary elections.
Over 10,000 people taking part in protest in Ukraine-neighboring country, with another estimated 40,000 people unable to enter capital due to being blocked by police barricades.