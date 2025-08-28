The Path to a World Without War - Trust The Plan

🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





In this critical episode of the Global Defense War panel, host John Michael Chambers is joined by retired Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bossi, Delta Force Colonel Chuck Sellers, Lieutenant Colonel Tom Lennox, and veteran Michael Jaco for a deep military intelligence analysis of the unprecedented events unfolding.





The panel cuts through the mainstream narrative to discuss the true, multi-layered purpose behind President Trump's deployment of the National Guard to 19 U.S. cities—a mission that goes far beyond cleaning up crime and homelessness to target underground trafficking networks and restore constitutional order.





They also break down the stunning geopolitical shift towards a "world without war," analyzing how the end of conflicts in Cambodia, Thailand, and elsewhere signals a new global rules-based system. Finally, the experts connect the dots on the imminent Global Financial Reset, the dismantling of the illegal IRS and Federal Reserve, and what the return of stolen wealth and asset-backed currency will mean for every citizen.





The panel concludes with urgent advice on preparedness for the pivotal months ahead. This is a must-listen for anyone seeking to understand the hidden war and the dawning of a new golden age.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/