BGMCTV Biblical Medical guidelines 001. Medical guidelines for a biblical community. SCRIPTURE: Exo
15:26 He said, "If you will listen intently to the voice of Adonai
your God, do what he considers right, pay attention to his mitzvot and observe
his laws, I will not afflict you with any of the diseases I brought on the
Egyptians; because I am Adonai your healer." STANDARD: Exo 23:25
"You are to serve Adonai your God; and he will bless your food and water.
I will take sickness away from among you.
SICKNESS: H4245 מחלה
/ מחלה machăleh / machălâh BDB Definition: disease, sickness