THE BIG PICTURE! Hundreds of thousands of Chinese troops in Alaska, Trump, Deception does not come with a gun in your face Assimilation Deception and Subterfuge, Persecution will come from the Right
1225 views • 7 months ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkUdYkuj1rg YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THE BIG PICTURE! - Rekkr and Jamie WaldenNo matter how hard i try those i know think Trump will be elected and will save the world. It angers me so much that they cant see the deception. I truly believe as a Christian that we the people are so far gone that no person can fix what's wrong. People want to believe in a person, only its always the wrong one. They claim they know Jesus, but don't depend on Him. I look only toward Jesus. He is everything we need. He is the only one who can save us. Its lonely seeing the truth while it seems no one else does.
