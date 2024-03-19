Media Claims Trump Wants a “BLOODBATH,” Gets DESTROYED by the Truth

Glenn Beck





Mar 18, 2024





The mainstream media had a field day, claiming that former president Donald Trump threatened a “bloodbath” if he isn’t re-elected. But of course, they took him completely out of context. Glenn discusses the real context and also rolls the tape on how many times the media has used the word “bloodbath.”





