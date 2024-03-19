Media Claims Trump Wants a “BLOODBATH,” Gets DESTROYED by the Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Mar 18, 2024
The mainstream media had a field day, claiming that former president Donald Trump threatened a “bloodbath” if he isn’t re-elected. But of course, they took him completely out of context. Glenn discusses the real context and also rolls the tape on how many times the media has used the word “bloodbath.”
