Lt Col Daniel Davis: Israel Shook to the Core

The speaker delivers a stark critique of U.S. foreign policy under Donald Trump, focusing on three major issues: the Red Sea/Houthi conflict, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the erosion of congressional war powers. The key points:

1. Houthi Missile Conflict – A Costly Stalemate: Trump pulled back from trying to stop Houthi missile attacks in the Red Sea because the effort was proving futile and financially unsustainable.

The U.S. was spending roughly $1 billion every 1–2 weeks using expensive interceptor missiles, with no end in sight.

The situation became a resource drain, similar to the Ukraine conflict, where U.S. missile supplies are running low—possibly even dipping into strategic reserves.

2. Gaza Crisis – Ceasefire and Misleading Narrative:

Trump claimed a Gaza ceasefire was imminent and that the U.S. was sending humanitarian aid, presenting it as a moral effort while blaming Hamas for stolen aid.

The speaker calls this deeply misleading, stating:

Israel, not Hamas, is blocking most aid.

Reports confirm that Israeli forces have killed over 400 Palestinians at food distribution points, sometimes opening fire on starving civilians.

Despite the humanitarian crisis, Trump remains silent on Israel's role in the violence and blockades.

The aid entering Gaza is minimal and only happens under immense international pressure, not because of effective U.S. intervention.

3. Collapse of War Powers – Rise of the Imperial Presidency: A Senate vote failed to pass a resolution that would have limited Trump’s ability to strike Iran without congressional approval.

The legislative branch effectively surrendered its constitutional war-making authority to the executive.

This creates a dangerous precedent where future presidents can unilaterally start wars, eroding the checks and balances intended by the U.S. Constitution.

The speaker warns that this unchecked power could eventually lead the U.S. into a catastrophic, unwinnable war.

Final Message:

The U.S. is increasingly relying on military power over diplomacy, operating on distorted narratives, and tolerating humanitarian atrocities. The speaker urges the public to wake up to the real consequences of unchecked executive power and misleading political theater—warning that if change doesn’t happen soon, the result may be disastrous and irreversible.

Mirrored - Daniel Davis/Deep Dive

